May 9, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Eiffage Q1 sales up, confirms 2012 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Eiffage, France’s third-largest construction and concessions group, on Wednesday reported a 1.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales and confirmed its 2012 sales target.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 3.04 billion euros ($3.93 billion), from 2.99 billion in the same period a year earlier, up 2.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The order book was 14.1 billion euros on April 1, up 4.9 percent since the start of 2012 and 20.8 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)

