Eiffage sees no liquidity issues in next five years

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Eiffage, France’s third-largest listed construction and concessions company, does not expect any liquidity issues in the next five years after the successful refinancing of joint-venture Eiffarie’s debt in February, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Pierre Berger also told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting that Eiffage had seen a slight drop in motorway traffic in the first quarter, but also a slight increase in revenue thanks to price increases. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)