Probe begins into Eiffage Lille contract - source
May 9, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

Probe begins into Eiffage Lille contract - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - A court in the northern French city of Lille has launched an inquiry into construction company Eiffage SA’s contract to build a stadium there, a judicial source told Reuters.

The inquiry followed a complaint by a resident of Lille, Eric Darques, who alleged a lack of transparency in the awarding of the contract.

Rival Bouygues SA had submitted an offer that was lower by some 110 million euros ($142.25 million), but the contract still went to Eiffage, which Darques said would cost the taxpayer more without any explanation.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting by Pierre Savary; and Andre Grenon

