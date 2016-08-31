FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Eiffage keeps 2016 goals, H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Eiffage stuck to its full-year target for a rise in profits despite slightly lower revenue after robust growth in concessions business and cost control lifted first-half earnings.

France's third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues said on Wednesday that first-half operating profit from ordinary activities rose 13.6 percent to 677 million euros ($754.38 million) though sales declined 1.6 percent to 6.5 billion euros.

The group's operating margin reached 10.4 percent as a percentage of sales from 9 percent a year-ago

Eiffage, which built the Millau Viaduct in France and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of its revenue from contracting operations - which include construction and public works - and the rest from concessions, mainly motorways but also prisons and hospitals.

The company said its net debt, inherited mainly from the privatisation of French toll roads in 2006, fell by 366 million euros to 11.9 billion as of the end of June.

$1 = 0.8974 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bate Felix

