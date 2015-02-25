UPDATE 1-French builder Eiffage eyes 2015 profit rise

* 2014 operating profit 1.35 bln euros vs poll 1.36 bln

* Keeps 2014 dividend unchanged at 1.20 euros/shr

* Eyes slight decline in 2015 sales, profit increase (Adds details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French builder Eiffage expects another rise in profits this year, after tight cost control and a strong performance at its concessions business helped operating profit to increase by 2.2 percent in 2014.

France’s third-largest construction and concessions company behind Vinci and Bouygues said on Wednesday operating profit reached 1.35 billion euros ($1.53 billion) last year, with profit from the concessions business up 3.2 percent.

The average forecast for operating profit was 1.36 billion euros in a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Eiffage said earlier this month that 2014 sales fell 3.4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 13.99 billion euros, with a 7.3 percent fall in public works, notably road building in France in the face of a slow economy.

It expects another small fall in sales this year.

Eiffage, which built France’s Millau Viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from contracting operations -- which include construction and public works -- and the rest from concessions, mainly managing motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.

Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction slow since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways.

Net debt, inherited mainly from the privatisation of French toll roads in 2006, reached 12 billion at the end of 2014, down 565 million year-on-year, which Eiffage said paved the way for a significant reduction in finance costs in the coming years.

The group said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 1.20 euros per share, unchanged from 2013.

France’s Socialist government wants to revise motorway operators’ contracts, which it regards as too generous, and the dispute has hit operators’ shares in recent weeks.

In January the government postponed a toll increase due on Feb. 1 to give a group of French deputies time to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway operators.

The politicians are due to meet on March 3 with motorway operators and on March 5 with state representatives, which has fueled hopes the dispute could be resolved soon.