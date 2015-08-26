UPDATE 1-Eiffage keeps goals, concessions lift H1 profit

* H1 operating profit rises 3.8 pct to 596 million euros

* Still eyes higher full-year profits, slightly lower sales

* To invest 720 million euros under French motorway deal (Adds details of motorway investments)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France’s Eiffage kept its full-year goal for higher earnings and a slight drop in revenue amid a still difficult economic climate in France after a robust concessions business and cost control lifted first-half earnings.

Eiffage also said on Wednesday that it would invest 720 million euros ($820 million) as part of a deal sealed with the French government in April to extend motorway concession contracts by an average two years.

Eiffage, which built the Millau Viaduct in France and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of its revenue from contracting operations - which include construction and public works - and the rest from concessions, mainly motorways but also prisons and hospitals.

France’s third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues posted a 3.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit from ordinary activities to 596 million euros. Sales grew 1.4 percent to 6.6 billion.

The group’s operating margin rose to 9 percent, its highest level in five years, from 8.8 percent a year ago, as a strong concessions business and resilient construction margins offset lower margins at its infrastructure division.

The company said its net debt, inherited mainly from the privatisation of French toll roads in 2006, declined by 401 million euros to 12.2 billion as of the end of June. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Editing by James Regan)