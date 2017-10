PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Eiffage, France’s third-largest construction and concession company, on Friday said second-quarter sales slipped 1.2 percent to 3.58 billion euros ($4.43 billion), hit by slower construction and public works activities outside France.

The company also said its order book totalled 13.4 billion, up 19.7 percent on the previous year. Excluding the contract for the future Brittany-Pays de la Loire high-speed rail line, growth was flat. (Reporting by Elena Berton)