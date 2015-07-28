FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robust concessions unit lifts Eiffage Q2 sales
#Industrials
July 28, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Robust concessions unit lifts Eiffage Q2 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - France’s Eiffage posted higher second-quarter sales on Tuesday as strength at its concessions and energy businesses outpaced lower revenue from public works and construction.

France’s third-largest construction company behind Vinci and Bouygues said its order book reached 11.9 billion euros as of July 1, equivalent to 12.2 months of contracting activity.

Eiffage’s revenue rose 2.5 percent to 3.561 billion euros ($3.93 billion) in the second quarter, with a 7.1 percent fall in construction and a 5.6 percent rise in concessions.

Eiffage, which built France’s Millau Viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, said traffic on its APRR motorway network rose 2.2 percent in the first half. ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

