UPDATE 1-Weak France weighs on Eiffage 2014 sales

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Eiffage posted weaker 2014 sales on Tuesday, which it mostly blamed on falling orders in the public works sector due to difficult economic times in France.

The country’s third-largest builder behind Vinci and Bouygues said 2014 sales fell 3.4 percent like-for-like to 13.987 billion euros ($15.83 billion), with a 7.3 percent fall in public works, notably road building in France.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average expected 2014 sales of 14 billion euros.

Eiffage, which built France’s Millau Viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from contracting operations - which include construction and public works - and the rest from concessions, mainly motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.

Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction slow down since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways.

Eiffage’s revenue from its concessions business rose 4.3 percent to 2.378 billion in 2014, with total traffic at its APRR motorway unit rising by 1.6 percent year-on-year.

France’s Socialist government wants to revise motorway operators’ contracts, which it regards as too generous, and the dispute has hit operators’ shares in recent weeks.

Last month the government decided to freeze toll-road tariffs in 2015, prompting operators who had banked on a 1.07 percent hike as of Feb. 1 to go to France’s top administrative court, the Council of State, to challenge the decision.

French President Francois Hollande said on Feb. 7 he hoped a deal to end the dispute would come within days.

Eiffage’s order book reached 11.8 billion euros as of Jan. 1, 2015, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Editing by James Regan)