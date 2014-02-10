FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eiffage meets 2013 sales goal after 3.8 pct rise in Q4
#Industrials
February 10, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Eiffage meets 2013 sales goal after 3.8 pct rise in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - France’s Eiffage posted slightly higher-than-expected 2013 sales on Monday, helped by improved traffic on its toll roads, record bookings of residential homes and construction work on a high-speed railway in Western France.

France’s third-largest construction and concessions company by sales behind Vinci and Bouygues said fourth-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to 3.9 billion euros ($5.32 billion) and that 2013 revenue rose 1.6 percent to 14.3 billion euros, ahead of its 14.2-billion forecast.

Eiffage’s order book reached 11.7 billion euros at Jan 1, down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Eiffage will release detailed full-year results on Feb 26. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

