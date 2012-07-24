FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenlight's Einhorn says fund exited Best Buy, Dell in 2nd qtr
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 24, 2012 / 4:19 PM / 5 years ago

Greenlight's Einhorn says fund exited Best Buy, Dell in 2nd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - David Einhorn told investors his Greenlight Capital hedge fund sold out of computer maker Dell Inc in the second quarter as the stock “proved to be a disappointment,” with non-PC business growth smaller than expected.

Einhorn, in a letter to investors obtained by Reuters, said the fund also exited retailer Best Buy Co “with a loss” as “unexpected problems emerged” that challenged its business. He cited the depletion of cash resources due to a $1.3 billion acquisition, a decline in profits from Best Buy’s international business, and the dismissal of its CEO “over his personal conduct.”

Greenlight Capital funds posted negative 3.2 percent returns, net of fees, in second quarter, bringing yearly net returns to 3.4 percent, the letter, dated July 23, said.

Einhorn said a short position in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was a big winner in the quarter, with two other undisclosed short positions also helping performance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.