Einhorn touts Apple, Micron, still short on Green Mtn, Chipotle
November 21, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Einhorn touts Apple, Micron, still short on Green Mtn, Chipotle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital President David Einhorn said he has taken a stake in Micron Technology Inc because the chipmaker stands to benefit from industry consolidation, and defended his investment in Apple Inc by citing the company’s software sales.

Einhorn made the comments in an interview on Thursday aired on CNBC, after speaking at an investor conference in New York that was closed to the media. Reports of his earlier remarks had sent shares in Micron Technology climbing.

In the CNBC interview Einhorn also said he remains short on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
