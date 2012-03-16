Eircom snr lenders take 15 pct hit in takeover-source

DUBLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Senior lenders set to take over Irish telecoms firm eircom will write off 15 percent of their 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of debt in a restructuring that will almost halve the struggling company’s debts, a source close to the process told Reuters.

Laden with debt and suffering from serious under-investment since its privatisation in 1999, the former state-owned group risked defaulting on its 3.8 billion euros of borrowings unless a long-sought restructuring deal was agreed.

Eircom had said on Wednesday it had decided to support in principle the proposal by representatives of its most senior lenders to restructure that debt pile.

Under the proposal, first-lien lenders would take control in exchange for a writedown of 15 percent, while holders of second-lien senior debt, owed around 350 million, will be offered just 35 million euros, or 10 percent, the source said.

Holders of around 1 billion euros of lower ranked debt would be virtually wiped out, the source said.

The plan requires the approval of over 50 percent of senior lenders and their support would lead to eircom entering examinership, a form of protection from creditors. This could happen by the end of the month, the source said.

A covenant waiver by senior lenders to avert a possible debt default expires on March 31.