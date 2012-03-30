UPDATE 1-Eircom granted creditor protection over $5 bln debt

* Largest ‘examinership’ in Irish corporate history

* Eircom says will continue investments in upgrading network

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Eircom, Ireland’s former state telecom operator, was granted court protection from creditors on Friday to allow it to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of debt.

The High Court accepted the firm’s request to enter examinership, a process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and administration in Britain, to allow the company to continue operating as a going concern.

The decision will allow eircom to implement a restructuring deal whereby its most senior lenders take control of the company from current majority shareholder Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT) and cut its debt pile by more than 40 percent.

“An examinership will give a better outcome for creditors than a receivership or winding up,” said Justice Peter Kelly.

The High Court appointed Michael McAteer of insolvency specialist Grant Thorton as interim examiner until April 18 when a further hearing will take place to extend the examinership.

The examinership, the largest in Irish corporate history, can last a maximum of 100 days from the company’s application on Friday.

Eircom’s petition said its restructuring would involve cutting 1,000 of its 5,500 staff over five years, but said its trade creditors would be unaffected.

“We welcome today’s High Court order and Mr Justice Kelly’s acknowledgement of eircom’s strategic importance to the State,” Chief Executive Paul Donovan said in a statement.

“We fully intend to honour our existing investment commitments,” Donovan said, adding that an on ongoing fibre optic upgrade would allow it to offer higher speed broadband later this year.