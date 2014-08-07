FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish telecoms firm eircom to re-incorporate in Jersey
August 7, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Irish telecoms firm eircom to re-incorporate in Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ireland’s eircom:

* Plans transfer of the assets and liabilities of eircom Limited (eircom’s principal operating company) to a new operating company, which would be incorporated in Jersey

* New company would be tax resident in Ireland, “would provide greater flexibility to pay dividends to shareholders in the future”

* Launches consent process on potential reorganisation with shareholders, bondholders and lenders

* Says continues review of strategic options, including possible listing on a public market (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

