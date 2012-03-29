FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eircom applies for court protection over $5 bln debt
March 29, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Eircom applies for court protection over $5 bln debt

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Eircom, Ireland’s former state telecom operator, on Thursday applied for court protection to allow it to restructure its 3.8 billion euro ($5 billion) debt mountain.

A representative of the company told the High Court the company was applying for examinership, a process that protects company assets from creditors for up to 100 days while a survival plan is worked on to keep the business afloat.

The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - is the largest in Irish corporate history.

