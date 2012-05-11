FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eircom examiner hands company over to lenders
May 11, 2012

Eircom examiner hands company over to lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Eircom said on Friday its court-appointed examiner was to hand the struggling Irish telecoms firm to its most senior lenders, spurning for a second time a bid by Hutchison Whampoa.

Eircom, granted court protection from creditors six weeks ago to allow it to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion)debt, agreed in March to support the proposal where the lenders would take control and cut the company’s debt 40-50 percent.

Hutchison, controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, had made a revised 2 billion euros bid for the company earlier this week, according to sources familiar with the deal. ($1 = 0.7716 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)

