Ireland's eircom decides against public listing "at this time"

DUBLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eircom said on Friday it did not intend to proceed with a possible stock market listing at this time following a strategic review that considered a third flotation in 15 years.

“As highlighted at our full year results, there are encouraging signs of positive momentum in the business. Our primary focus over the coming months will be to accelerate this momentum,” the former state telecoms firm said in a statement.

“We have discussed this decision with our key shareholders. These shareholders expressed their clear preference to continue participating in the upside from the significant network investment made in recent years, which has only recently begun to manifest itself in the Company’s financial results.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)