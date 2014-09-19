FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's eircom decides against public listing "at this time"
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's eircom decides against public listing "at this time"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eircom said on Friday it did not intend to proceed with a possible stock market listing at this time following a strategic review that considered a third flotation in 15 years.

“As highlighted at our full year results, there are encouraging signs of positive momentum in the business. Our primary focus over the coming months will be to accelerate this momentum,” the former state telecoms firm said in a statement.

“We have discussed this decision with our key shareholders. These shareholders expressed their clear preference to continue participating in the upside from the significant network investment made in recent years, which has only recently begun to manifest itself in the Company’s financial results.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.