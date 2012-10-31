FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's eircom hikes job cuts to 2,000 over 18 months
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland's eircom hikes job cuts to 2,000 over 18 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eircom plans to axe 2,000 workers over the next 18 months, cutting its workforce by over a third and doubling the level of job cuts it envisaged earlier this year.

The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from its creditors in March to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of debt and was taken over by its senior lenders after cutting its debt by 40 percent.

The restructuring, which wiped out nearly all of its junior debt, originally factored in the loss of 1,000 jobs over five years.

But eircom informed its current 5,700 employees on Wednesday that it would accelerate its cost-cutting programme, including the closure of offices, to bring operational costs in line with its European peers.

“The challenges facing eircom are significant. They require a fundamental transformation in the way we are organised,” its new chief executive, Herb Hribar, said in a statement.

“The programme is ambitious, but the challenges are not insurmountable. Achieving these cost reductions is vital to providing the organisation with greater flexibility,” he added.

Unemployment in Ireland has recently stabilised at a crisis-high of close to 15 percent, with an increase in the number of new jobs from direct investment by foreigns firms just offsetting job cuts by companies such as eircom that overstretched and took on heavy debt during the “Celtic Tiger” boom years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.