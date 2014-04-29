FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's eircom hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley for possible listing
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland's eircom hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley for possible listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eircom has appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise it on a possible stock market listing two weeks after announcing it was considering a third flotation in 15 years.

The two banks will “explore strategic options for the company including a potential international offering and listing,” eircom said in a statement.

Earlier this month eircom said it had hired bank Rothschild to advise on a possible flotation.

The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from its creditors two years ago to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt and was taken over by its senior lenders after cutting its debt by 40 percent.

The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - was the largest in Irish corporate history and saw nearly all of the company’s junior debt wiped out. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.