FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chief executive of Ireland's eircom steps down
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Chief executive of Ireland's eircom steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Eircom Chief Executive Herb Hribar stepped down on Monday, two weeks after the Irish telecoms company said it would not proceed with a stock market listing because of opposition from key shareholders hoping for better returns in the future.

Hribar was part of a new management team appointed in 2012 that cut costs aggressively as the company, which filed for protection from creditors two years ago, considered a third flotation in 15 years.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Moat has been named as Acting CEO with immediate effect as a selection process for a permanent replacement commences.

“Herb has led eircom through a critical juncture of our transformation and overseen a network investment programme that has significantly upgraded our capability,” the company’s Chairman Padraig McManus said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.