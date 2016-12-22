Dec 22 The East West Inerconnector (EWIC), a 500-megawatt power link between Ireland and Britain, will return to service on Friday, two months ahead of schedule, Ireland's EirGrid said on Thursday.

The power transmission was stopped in September after a converter station in Meath was damaged during routine maintenance, and the previous plan was to restart the link by the end of February. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)