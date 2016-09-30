FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's EirGrid says power link with Britain off until February
September 30, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Ireland's EirGrid says power link with Britain off until February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ireland's EirGrid said on Friday that the 500-megawatt power interconnector with Britain will return to service by the end of February next year after a converter station was damaged during routine maintenance earlier this month.

EirGrid said the power link would stay shut after contractor ABB, which was carrying out the maintenance on Sept. 8, damaged a converter station in Meath that now has to be replaced.

Replacement parts must be manufactured, delivered, installed and tested and ABB estimates a return to service by the end of February 2017, EirGrid said.

"While the interconnector plays an important role in transferring power to and from the UK, EirGrid can assure consumers that there are no implications for the supply of electricity due to this issue," it said.

It said consumers would be adequately supplied over coming months. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)

