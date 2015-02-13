FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Eisai's thyroid cancer drug
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Eisai's thyroid cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Japan’s Eisai Co Ltd’s drug to treat the most common form of thyroid cancer.

The drug, Lenvima, was cleared for use in patients with progressive, differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) who have not adequately responded to radioactive iodine therapy, the FDA said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1vIeI1Q)

DTC is a cancerous growth of the thyroid gland which is located in the neck and helps regulate the body’s metabolism. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

