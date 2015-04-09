FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Eisai to cut about 450 jobs in U.S.
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's Eisai to cut about 450 jobs in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co Ltd said it would cut about 25 percent, or about 450 jobs, in the United States as part of a realignment to create a more efficient and focused company.

The company’s U.S. unit Eisai Inc employs about 1,800 people in the United States, according to its website, across operations such as research and development, manufacturing, sales and administration.

Eisai does not have plans to close any of its main offices or facilities in the United States, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

