UPDATE 1-EI Towers says competition watchdog opposes Rai Way bid

(Combines separate stories, adds details, background)

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers said on Tuesday it had been notified by Italy’s competition authority that its bid to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way could not be authorised in its current form.

In a statement, EI Towers said it would examine the authority’s findings and present its observations, adding it was confident it could still convince the watchdog that its offer was compatible with competition rules.

EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s broadcaster Mediaset, announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.29 billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the government’s insistence that at least 51 percent of Rai Way would have to remain under public ownership.

EI Towers initially asked for a share of at least two thirds in Rai Way, controlled by the government through state broadcaster RAI. Last week it softened its stance, saying 51 percent would be a “logical” limit, even leaving the door open to a lower stake if it came with guarantees on governance.

In a separate statement, the board of TV broadcaster RAI said that since the government had already said it wanted to keep at least a 51 percent stake in Rai Way, it was impossible for EI Towers to proceed in purchasing a controlling stake.

EI Towers later questioned the RAI board’s statement since it had already said it reserved the right to waive the condition of a two-thirds majority.

The bid is being closely watched in Rome for its possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete a wide-ranging reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.

However, the government has shown no sign of relaxing its requirement that a majority of Rai Way stay in public hands and Industry Minister Federica Guidi said last week it would not change ownership rules to allow a bid. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Alison Williams)