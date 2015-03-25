EI Towers open to discuss with RAI creation of single tower operator

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italian tower company EI Towers said on Wednesday it was willing to quickly begin talks with state broadcaster RAI over the creation of a single domestic tower operator.

EI Towers, a unit of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset broadcasting group, plans to launch a 1.2 billion euro offer to take control of RAI’s tower unit Rai Way.

EI Towers said it was too early to say whether its plan to create a single operator for television infrastructure could be achieved even without gaining control of at least 67 percent of Rai Way.

But it did not rule out that a minority stake in Rai Way could be sufficient for its goals. A strategy would have to be agreed with Rai Way and RAI, it said in a statement.

So far no initiatives have been planned with RAI or Rai Way, EI Towers said, adding it hoped that discussions could lead to a positive assessement of its takeover bid. (Reporting by Valentina Za)