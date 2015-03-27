FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 27, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

EI Towers shareholders approve cash call for Rai Way bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italy’s EI Towers approved on Friday a cash call to fund a controversial takeover bid on state-controlled rival Rai Way.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s broadcasting group Mediaset, launched an unsolicited 1.2 billion euro bid in February to take control of state-controlled Rai Way.

One of the original conditions for the bid to go through is that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai Way which is currently 65 percent owned by state broadcaster Rai.

The government has said it does not intend to give up control of Rai Way.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
