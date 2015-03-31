FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy state TV board says EI Towers cannot proceed with Rai Way bid
March 31, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Italy state TV board says EI Towers cannot proceed with Rai Way bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - The board of state TV broadcaster RAI said EI Towers, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset MS.MI> private network, cannot proceed with its offer to buy a controlling stake in state-owned rival Rai Way.

In a statement, RAI’s board of directors said that since the economy ministry has already said it wanted to keep at least a 51 percent stake in Rai Way, it was impossible for EI Towers to proceed in purchasing a controlling stake.

EI Towers announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the government’s insistence that the owner of the TV broadcast towers must remain under public control.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak

