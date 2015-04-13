FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EI Towers bid on Rai Way cannot proceed in current form -Italy's Consob
April 13, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

EI Towers bid on Rai Way cannot proceed in current form -Italy's Consob

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - The planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset group, announced its bid back in February but met with resistance from the government which said at least 51 percent of Rai Way should remain in state hands. ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

