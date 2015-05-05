FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy tax police searching EI Towers headquarters
#Broadcasting
May 5, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Italy tax police searching EI Towers headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italian tax police are carrying out searches at the headquarters of broadcast tower company EI Towers at the request of Milan prosecutors, sources close to the investigation said.

EI Towers, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s TV company Mediaset, last month gave up plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way due to political and regulatory opposition.

EI Towers declined to comment. The sources did not give any further details on the searches.

The EI Towers bid was closely watched in Rome for any potential impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who is pushing through electoral reforms which need broad support in parliament.

Reporting by Emanuela D'Alessandro; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
