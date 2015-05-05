FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EI Towers board investigated for stock price manipulation - sources
May 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

EI Towers board investigated for stock price manipulation - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - The entire board of Italian mast company EI Towers is being investigated on suspicion of stock price manipulation over its bid on rival Rai Way , sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

The sources said the probe was initiated by a request from market regulator Consob.

EI Towers was not immediately available for a comment. Consob declined to comment.

EI Towers, controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, last month gave up plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way due to political and regulatory opposition. (Reporting by Manuela D‘Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

