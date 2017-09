Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ekiz Kimya :

* Contract manufacturing capacity was 8.6 percent of refined olive oil capacity in 2013-2014 season, misses expectation of 28 percent

* To renew contract manufacturing agreement with Orkide for 2015

* Sees about 500 tonnes processing of crude olive oil as contract manufacturer Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)