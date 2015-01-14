FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp merges AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi
#Publishing
January 14, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp merges AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Says Ekspress Grupp merges AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi

* Formal merging process will be conducted during 2015, essentially two companies will operate as a joint organization since Jan. 14

* Reason for decision of merging two entities is current highly integrated operation of above companies and Ekspress Grupp’s positive experience from Lithuania

* Says CEO of merged enterprise will be Mari Liis Ruutsalu, current CEO of AS Delfi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
