BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp to launch programme for investing in startup companies
#Publishing
February 5, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp to launch programme for investing in startup companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Decides to launch a programme for investing in startup companies

* Total fund of first stage of programme is 500,000 euros ($568,650), which are intended for investing in companies at an early stage in Baltic states

* Capital to be invested is limited to 50,000 euros per company, but will not exceed marketing support provided additionally by Ekspress Grupp

* The company will not take role of a leading investor in startup companies, nor will have a representative on supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
