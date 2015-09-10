FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Al signs intent to buy, lease 15 Boeing Dreamliners
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

El Al signs intent to buy, lease 15 Boeing Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy and lease 15 new Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth $800-$900 million for its biggest ever plane order.

El Al - which has an all-Boeing fleet - said it was examining various options to finance the purchase. A final agreement must be signed by Oct. 30 or another agreed-upon date, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel’s flag carrier last month said it had opened talks with Boeing to buy and lease new fuel-efficient 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft for delivery between the first half of 2017 through 2020.

The planes will replace a fleet of ageing 747-400 and 767 aircraft and will operate on medium- and long-haul routes, including lucrative North American and Asian destinations.

El Al said the mix between buying and leasing the aircraft will be determined when the deal is finalised.

El Al has an option to buy 13 more 787-10 planes. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.