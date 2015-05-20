FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's El Al Airlines Q1 loss narrows
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's El Al Airlines Q1 loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 20 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines’ net loss narrowed in the first quarter as the carrier increased its market share, flew more passengers and benefited from a stronger dollar and lower fuel prices.

Israel’s flag carrier said on Wednesday its net loss in the quarter was $16 million compared with $39.7 million a year ago. Revenue rose to $419.8 million from $415.4 million as revenue from passengers rose 1.1 percent and from cargo by 1.6 percent.

The company’s chief executive, David Maimon, said the airline will launch direct flights to Boston in June and noted the airline’s new credit card has 75,000 customers.

Operating costs fell 8 percent to $367.4 million as jet fuel expenses fell by 19.5 percent.

Its market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport rose to 35.4 percent from 33.3 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.