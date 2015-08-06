FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's El Al Airlines posts higher Q2 profit as fuel costs fall
August 6, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Israel's El Al Airlines posts higher Q2 profit as fuel costs fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as lower jet fuel costs helped offset a decline in passenger numbers due to a drop in tourism and increased competition.

El Al said it earned a net profit of $17.3 million, up from $16.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10.7 percent to $511 million as tourism contracted by 15 percent.

On Wednesday, El Al said it would start talks with Boeing about buying and leasing up to 15 new 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in the next five years in a deal valued at $800-$900 million.

They will replace older 747-400 and 767 aircraft between 2017 and 2020.

El Al, which has been buying short-haul Boeing 737-900 aircraft for routes to Europe, said it has an option to buy 13 more aircraft from Boeing.

It said its quarterly operating costs fell 12.3 percent to $408 million as jet fuel expenses shrank by $53.5 million.

El Al’s market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport rose to 32.7 percent in the second quarter from 31.9 percent a year earlier but fell from 35.4 percent in the first quarter..

The airline said it would pay a dividend of 94.2 million shekels ($24.8 million), or 0.19 shekel a share, later this month.

$1 = 3.8050 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
