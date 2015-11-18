FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Al Israel Airlines Q3 profit soars as tourism rebounds
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

El Al Israel Airlines Q3 profit soars as tourism rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower fuel costs and a jump in the number of passengers after tourism in 2014 was hurt by fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israel’s flag carrier said on Wednesday it earned $93 million in the third quarter, up from $10.1 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.7 percent to $647.3 million, although the carrier was hit in the 2014 quarter by the Gaza war.

It noted that the number of tourists to Israel rose 36 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Operating costs dipped 12 percent to $438.5 million, with fuel prices sliding 33.2 percent to $68.1 million.

El Al said its load factor in the third quarter grew to 86.3 percent from 82.1 percent.

Last month, El Al signed a deal to buy and lease 15 Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a deal worth more than $2.2 billion. It was El Al’s largest ever aircraft deal and the new planes will replace older 747-400 and 767 aircraft between 2017 and 2020. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.