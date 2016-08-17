Israel's El Al Airlines Q2 profit doubles on holiday boost, cheaper fuel

TEL AVIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines reported a 102 percent rise in second quarter net profit due to a rise in the number of passengers and lower fuel costs.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net profit rose to $35 million in the April-June quarter from $17 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $537 million, partly due to the timing of the Jewish festival of Passover that is usually a peak time for El Al. The holiday fell in mid-April this year versus March in 2015.

Jet fuel expenses slid 21 percent, or $26 million, over the same period last year to $83.3 million.

El Al said its load factor edged higher to 82.3 percent and its market share at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport increased to 34.2 percent.

The airline declared a dividend of $18.3 million for the first half of 2016. It distributed $40 million for 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Boyle)