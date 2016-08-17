FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's El Al Airlines Q2 profit doubles on holiday boost, cheaper fuel
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
August 17, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Israel's El Al Airlines Q2 profit doubles on holiday boost, cheaper fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines reported a 102 percent rise in second quarter net profit due to a rise in the number of passengers and lower fuel costs.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net profit rose to $35 million in the April-June quarter from $17 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $537 million, partly due to the timing of the Jewish festival of Passover that is usually a peak time for El Al. The holiday fell in mid-April this year versus March in 2015.

Jet fuel expenses slid 21 percent, or $26 million, over the same period last year to $83.3 million.

El Al said its load factor edged higher to 82.3 percent and its market share at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport increased to 34.2 percent.

The airline declared a dividend of $18.3 million for the first half of 2016. It distributed $40 million for 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Boyle)

