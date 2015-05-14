El Pollo Loco reports weaker-than-expected same-restaurant sales

May 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending its shares down 11 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company’s net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $5.5 million or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $90.4 million from $81.4 million.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in the quarter, below the 5.7 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.