El Pollo Loco reports weaker-than-expected same-restaurant sales
May 14, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

El Pollo Loco reports weaker-than-expected same-restaurant sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending its shares down 11 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company’s net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $5.5 million or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $90.4 million from $81.4 million.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in the quarter, below the 5.7 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

