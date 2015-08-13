FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Pollo Loco Q2 same-restaurant sales miss estimates
August 13, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

El Pollo Loco Q2 same-restaurant sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly comparable sales as the number of diners visiting its outlets fell for the first time since its debut.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 1.3 percent in the second quarter ended July 1, below the 3.5 percent rise expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $7.2 million from $6.6 million a year earlier. Total revenue rose 3 percent to $89.5 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

