FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Salvador launches US$800m 12-year bond at 6.375%
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

El Salvador launches US$800m 12-year bond at 6.375%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Republic of El Salvador is set to raise US$800m through a new 12-year bond with a final yield of 6.375%, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba3/BB-/BB-, launched the transaction at the tight end of guidance of 6.375%-6.5% and tight to initial price thoughts of 6.75% area.

El Salvador will use proceeds to repay local LETES notes.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.