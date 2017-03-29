El Salvador Congress approves law to prohibit metals mining

SAN SALVADOR, March 29 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday approved a law that prohibits all metal mining projects, in a bid to protect the poor Central American nation's environment and natural resources.

The new law, which enjoyed cross-party support from 70 lawmakers, blocks all exploration, extraction and processing of metals, whether in open pits or underground. It also prohibits the use of toxic chemicals like cyanide and mercury. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria and Gabriel Stargardter)