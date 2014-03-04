FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's El Al to raise $94.55 mln in U.S. bond offering

TEL AVIV, March 4 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said on Tuesday it authorised a Canadian bank to issue $94.55 million worth of bonds in the U.S. market to finance its purchase of two Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

The first of the jets is due to be delivered on March 25 and the second in July, El Al said in a statement.

The bonds will bear fixed interest of 2.623 percent and will be redeemed in 49 quarterly payments over 12 years. They will be guaranteed by the Export Import Bank of the United States.

