El Al union threatens strike over "open skies" deal
February 28, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

El Al union threatens strike over "open skies" deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines faces the threat of strike action by its workers in protest at the country’s “open skies” agreement with the European Union, which will increase foreign competition for the Israeli flag carrier.

The airline’s union has declared a labour dispute and will be allowed to strike starting on March 13, El Al said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The company’s management will make every effort to ensure that its passengers and ongoing operations are not impacted,” the statement said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)

