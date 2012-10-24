FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elan says Q3 revenues up 10 pct
October 24, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Elan says Q3 revenues up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Elan Corporation PLC : * Adjusted EBITDA was 38% higher, driven by a 13% increase in tysabri patient

numbers. * Re-affirming our full-year guidance of adjusted EBITDA greater than $200

million * Total revenue for the third quarter of 2012 increased by 10% to $306.6

million * Tysabri global in-market net sales grew by 3% to $403.8 million * Number of patients on tysabri increased by 13% to approximately 71,100

patients * Net loss from continuing operations was $216.2 million versus net income $3.5

million in Q3 2011 * Charges of $111.3 million principally related to restructuring the Elan

business

