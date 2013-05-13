FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elan agrees $1 bln royalty deal with Theravance
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Elan agrees $1 bln royalty deal with Theravance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Elan Corporation PLC : * Buys 21 percent of Royalty Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithkline

for respiratory drugs for $1 billion * Says breo/relvar, vilanterol VI, anoro and maba ‘081 assets considered as

part of deal * Says shareholders will receive 20 percent of royalties from Theravance deal

via dividend * Says p&l impact from 2014 given recent breo approval, deal has no integration

challenges * Says transaction will be funded through cash at hand, future debt financing * Says will announce further transactions in near future, will provide

shareholders with broad range of benefits

