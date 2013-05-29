BRIEF-Elan says Royalty Pharma bid undervalues Tysabri asset and cash by up to $4.3 bln

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Elan Corporation PLC : * Elan Corp says Royalty Pharma`s $12.50 bid currently undervalues

Tysabri asset together with cash (not just the underlying value of Tysabri)

by up to $4.3 bln * Elan Corporation Plc -provides shareholders and the market with an

assessment of Tysabri ms drug’s value and elan`s cash * Elan - according to analysis completed by co’s advisors,

underlying value of Tysabri alone is between $11.85- $17.15 * Elan Corporation plc says the aggregate value of the Tysabri

asset, pre-deduction of operating expenses, together with cash is $15.50 to

$20.80 * Source text for Eikon