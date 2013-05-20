BRIEF-Elan agrees to buy two firms, repurchase shares

DUBLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Elan Corporation PLC : * Says has agreed to buy two private companies, repurchase shares and issue

debt * Says to acquire Vienna-based aop orphan for 263.5 million EUR, further 270

million in potential milestone payments * To pay $40 million for 48 percent of Dubai-based newbridge pharmacueticals,

option to buy remaining stake * Says to spin-off experimental elnd-005 drug into private company, commit $70

million to keep 18 percent stake * Says will buy back a further $200 million of shares * Says plans to issue $800 million of debt to optimize full potential of

capital structure, markets